Stearns County Goes Over 1,300 Cases of COVID-19, Hits 5 Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported just over 700 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 24 additional deaths statewide on Saturday bringing those totals to 10,790 and 558 respectively.

The department says 449 of those deaths have been residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

An additional 635 people have recovered from the illness for a total of 6,322.

Currently, there are 476 people in the hospital, up three from Friday, and 180 in the ICU which is down 18 from Friday.

Locally Stearns County still has the second most positive cases in the state with 1,348, that’s up 74 from the day before. The county also saw it’s fifth fatality.

Sherburne County is up to 107 cases and one death, Wright County is up to 92 cases and one death, and Benton County has 87 cases and two deaths.

So far over 106,000 tests have been run statewide.