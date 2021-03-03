Stearns County Farm Shed Destroyed by Fire

NORTH FORK TOWNSHIP -- A machine shed on a farm near Brooten was destroyed in a fire Tuesday night.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office got the call just before 10:00 p.m. about the fire in the 48,000 block of County Road 25 in North Fork Township. The property is about six miles north of the city of Brooten.

A passerby noticed smoke and flames coming from the 40'x100' shed and called her husband. He then called the property owner, Norbert Vait to report the fire and make sure he was safe.

The machine shop was used to store farm equipment and is considered a total loss.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.