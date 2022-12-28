Stearns County Extension Offices Moves Locations

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The University of Minnesota Extension Office in Stearns County has moved.

Auditor-Treasurer Randy Schreifels says the Extension Office has moved out of the Midtown Mall in St. Cloud and relocated inside the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park.

Having the Extension Office in the Service Center will give residents better access to the office. The location is more convenient for citizens, particularly farmers who live in the western portion of the county. The move also saves the County money on leasing building space.

The Extension Office will temporarily be located on the first floor until February, when their new space should be completed.

During this transition, staff will be in the office and available for walk-in service every day but Thursday.

Residents can reach staff by phone at 320-255-6169 or email at mnext-stearns@umn.edu.