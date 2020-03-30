Stearns County Drug Dropbox Update

ST. CLOUD -- Healthcare officials are reminding Minnesotans to properly dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs, especially with most children at home right now.

Stearns County has several drug drop boxes across the county, however with limited access to public buildings during the coronavirus pandemic, there are some changes to those locations.

Drop boxes in Albany, Avon, Belgrade, Sartell, and Sauk Centre are available for drop-offs during normal business hours.

Kimball and St. Joseph have outside access and are available anytime.

Waite Park is allowing drug drop-offs by appointment.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is allowing access on Tuesdays from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and on Thursdays from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

For further information, contact your city offices or police department.

