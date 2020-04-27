Stearns County Collects Over 1,500 Homemade Masks

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County residents stepped up to the challenge to help our front-line workers.

Stearns County Emergency Management Director Erin Tufte says the Governor's statewide homemade mask drive was a big success.

Over the weekend, we had over 1,500 masks collected throughout the county. It's a great show of support from the people who live here showing we realize the healthcare community needs our help and there is something we can do.

Tufte says it's important to continue to practice social distancing and if you're sick to stay home. She adds to keep the COVID-19 hotline (1-877-782-5683) and CentraCare phone numbers (1-320-200-3200) nearby in case you have questions regarding your health.

To date, Stearns County has a total of 55 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Over 61,600 people have been tested for coronavirus in Minnesota.

Tufte spoke during St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis daily COVID-19 update.