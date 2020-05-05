State’s COVID-19 ICU Patient Numbers Slowly Rising

ST. PAUL -- The number of COVID-19 patients currently in the Intensive Care Unit has risen for the fourth day in a row and is now at it's highest number at 182 people. The total number of people in the hospital today is 434.

The Minnesota Department of Health says another 27 people have died due to complications from the virus bringing the state's total to 455. There have been another 617 positive cases confirmed by state health officials, while another 402 people have recovered.

Eighty-seven of those new confirmed cases are here in Stearns County, bringing our confirmed total up to 815. Stearns remains the county with the third most confirmed cases behind Hennepin and Nobles. Stearns has also had two deaths so far. Sherburne County has had 10 more confirmed cases and is now at 71 with one death. Benton County has had 13 more confirmed cases and is now at 48 with one death. And Wright County had six more confirmed cases with a total of 60 with one death.

The state completed just over 2,000 tests on Monday and has now done just over 88,000 tests.