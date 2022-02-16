State Tournament Underway for Sartell/Cathedral Nordic Skiers

BIWABIK -- Three central Minnesota Nordic skiers have begun competing at the state tournament.

Competition kicked off at the two-day 2022 MSHSL Nordic Skiing State Tournament in Biwabik Wednesday. Sartell/Cathedral skiers Emma Jamison, Violet Steil, and Johnny Nemeth are among the 111 girls and 112 boys from across the state putting their skills to the test.

Day one featured the Boys and Girls 5K Classic races. In the boy's race, Nemeth finished in 55th place with a time of 16:50.7. For the girls, Jamison completed the race in 80th place with a time of 20:30, and Steil finished the race in 98th place with a time of 22:02.1.

The action continues tomorrow Thursday with the Boys and Girls Qualification Sprints followed by the Boys and Girls 5K Freestyle Pursuit races.

