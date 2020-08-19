State Records 17 More COVID-19 Deaths, Highest Since June

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says there were 17 more deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday, the most in one day since June 19th.

The state's death total is now at 1,738. There are 321 people hospitalized with the virus, up 17 from the day before, and 152 people in the ICU, down two from the previous day.

State health officials say there were 567 new cases of COVID-19 with 17 in Stearns County, four in Sherburne County and two in Benton County.

Over 66,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, with roughly 60,000 no longer needing to be in isolation.