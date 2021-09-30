State Patrol: Car Struck By Lightning Earlier this Month

LENGBY -- The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was struck by lightning earlier this month up in northern Minnesota.

The incident happened at about 4:00 p.m. on September 19th on Highway 2 near Lengby in Polk County.

Minnesota State Patrol

A trooper stopped to check on a stalled vehicle when they discovered what had happened.

The occupants said it sounds like a gunshot hit the car.

Minnesota State Patrol

Nobody was hurt but the vehicle was completely disabled because the lightning damaged its electronics.

There were burn marks on the roof and parts of the roof attachments had blown off.

