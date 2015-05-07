State High School Baseball Rankings

UNDATED - The Associated Press poll for Minnesota baseball, provided by Let's Play Baseball newspaper.

Class AAA

1. Mounds View

2. Chaska

3. Lakeville North

4. Maple Grove

5. Cretin-Derham Hall

6. Chanhassen

7. Mahtomedi

8. Eden Prairie

9. St. Michael-Albertville

10. Anoka

11. Minnetonka

12. Totino-Grace

13. Wayzata

14. St. Francis

15. Bloomington Jefferson

16. Northfield

17. Hutchinson

18. Bemidji

19. Stillwater Area

20. Sauk Rapids-Rice

Also receiving votes: Brainerd, North St. Paul, Waconia, Mankato West, East Ridge, Rogers, Shakopee, Champlin Park, Eastview, Apple Valley, Coon Rapids, Rochester John Marshall, Chisago Lakes, Red Wing, Alexandria, Monticello, Edina.

Class AA

1. St. Cloud Cathedral

2. Rochester Lourdes

3. Fairmont

4. Minnehaha Academy

5. Marshall

6. Delano

7. Albany

8. Glencoe/Silver Lake

9. Holy Angels

10. Perham

11. Holy Family Catholic

12. Blake

13. Rocori

14. Little Falls

15. Kasson-Mantorville

16. Aitkin

17. Winona Cotter

18. Minnewaska Area

19. Byron

20. DeLaSalle

Also receiving votes: New Ulm, Maple Lake, Detroit Lakes, Hawley, Albert Lea, La Crescent, Proctor, Providence Academy, Duluth Marshall, Belle Plaine, Pequot Lakes, Ottertail Central, Cannon Falls, Litchfield, St. Croix Lutheran, Esko, St. Charles.

Class A

1. New Life Academy

2. BOLD

3. Windom Area

4. Springfield

5. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's

6. Hayfield

7. New Ulm Cathedral

8. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton

9. Chatfield

10. Medford

11. Ely

12. Mankato Loyola

13. Lac qui Parle Valley

14. Upsala/Swanville Area

15. ML-GHEC-Truman

16. Lewiston-Altura

17. Heritage Christian

18. Kenyon-Wanamingo

19. Nevis

20. Blackduck

Also receiving votes: New York Mills, South Ridge, Mesabi East, Wabasha/Kellogg, Randolph, Browerville, Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale, Southland, Norman County, Minneota, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River.