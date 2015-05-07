State High School Baseball Rankings
UNDATED - The Associated Press poll for Minnesota baseball, provided by Let's Play Baseball newspaper.
Class AAA
1. Mounds View
2. Chaska
3. Lakeville North
4. Maple Grove
5. Cretin-Derham Hall
6. Chanhassen
7. Mahtomedi
8. Eden Prairie
9. St. Michael-Albertville
10. Anoka
11. Minnetonka
12. Totino-Grace
13. Wayzata
14. St. Francis
15. Bloomington Jefferson
16. Northfield
17. Hutchinson
18. Bemidji
19. Stillwater Area
20. Sauk Rapids-Rice
Also receiving votes: Brainerd, North St. Paul, Waconia, Mankato West, East Ridge, Rogers, Shakopee, Champlin Park, Eastview, Apple Valley, Coon Rapids, Rochester John Marshall, Chisago Lakes, Red Wing, Alexandria, Monticello, Edina.
Class AA
1. St. Cloud Cathedral
2. Rochester Lourdes
3. Fairmont
4. Minnehaha Academy
5. Marshall
6. Delano
7. Albany
8. Glencoe/Silver Lake
9. Holy Angels
10. Perham
11. Holy Family Catholic
12. Blake
13. Rocori
14. Little Falls
15. Kasson-Mantorville
16. Aitkin
17. Winona Cotter
18. Minnewaska Area
19. Byron
20. DeLaSalle
Also receiving votes: New Ulm, Maple Lake, Detroit Lakes, Hawley, Albert Lea, La Crescent, Proctor, Providence Academy, Duluth Marshall, Belle Plaine, Pequot Lakes, Ottertail Central, Cannon Falls, Litchfield, St. Croix Lutheran, Esko, St. Charles.
Class A
1. New Life Academy
2. BOLD
3. Windom Area
4. Springfield
5. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's
6. Hayfield
7. New Ulm Cathedral
8. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton
9. Chatfield
10. Medford
11. Ely
12. Mankato Loyola
13. Lac qui Parle Valley
14. Upsala/Swanville Area
15. ML-GHEC-Truman
16. Lewiston-Altura
17. Heritage Christian
18. Kenyon-Wanamingo
19. Nevis
20. Blackduck
Also receiving votes: New York Mills, South Ridge, Mesabi East, Wabasha/Kellogg, Randolph, Browerville, Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale, Southland, Norman County, Minneota, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River.