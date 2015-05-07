State High School Baseball Rankings

Walter Arce

UNDATED - The Associated Press poll for Minnesota baseball, provided by Let's Play Baseball newspaper.

Class AAA
1.  Mounds View
2.  Chaska
3.  Lakeville  North
4.  Maple  Grove
5.  Cretin-Derham  Hall
6.  Chanhassen
7.  Mahtomedi
8.  Eden  Prairie
9.  St.  Michael-Albertville
10.  Anoka
11.  Minnetonka
12.  Totino-Grace
13.  Wayzata
14.  St.  Francis
15.  Bloomington  Jefferson
16.  Northfield
17.  Hutchinson
18.  Bemidji
19.  Stillwater  Area
20.  Sauk  Rapids-Rice
Also receiving votes: Brainerd, North St. Paul, Waconia, Mankato West, East Ridge, Rogers, Shakopee, Champlin Park, Eastview, Apple Valley, Coon Rapids, Rochester John Marshall, Chisago Lakes, Red Wing, Alexandria, Monticello, Edina.

Class AA
1.  St.  Cloud  Cathedral
2.  Rochester  Lourdes
3.  Fairmont
4.  Minnehaha  Academy
5.  Marshall
6.  Delano
7.  Albany
8.  Glencoe/Silver  Lake
9.  Holy  Angels
10.  Perham
11.  Holy  Family  Catholic
12.  Blake
13.  Rocori
14.  Little  Falls
15.  Kasson-Mantorville
16.  Aitkin
17.  Winona  Cotter
18.  Minnewaska  Area
19.  Byron
20.  DeLaSalle
Also receiving votes: New Ulm, Maple Lake, Detroit Lakes, Hawley, Albert Lea, La Crescent, Proctor, Providence Academy, Duluth Marshall, Belle Plaine, Pequot Lakes, Ottertail Central, Cannon Falls, Litchfield, St. Croix Lutheran, Esko, St. Charles.

Class A
1.  New  Life  Academy
2.  BOLD
3.  Windom  Area
4.  Springfield
5.  Sleepy  Eye  St.  Mary's
6.  Hayfield
7.  New  Ulm  Cathedral
8.  Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton
9.  Chatfield
10.  Medford
11.  Ely
12.  Mankato  Loyola
13.  Lac  qui  Parle  Valley
14.  Upsala/Swanville  Area
15.  ML-GHEC-Truman
16.  Lewiston-Altura
17.  Heritage  Christian
18.  Kenyon-Wanamingo
19.  Nevis
20.  Blackduck
Also receiving votes: New York Mills, South Ridge, Mesabi East, Wabasha/Kellogg, Randolph, Browerville, Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale, Southland, Norman County, Minneota, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River.

