State Girls Basketball Tournament: Thursday’s Results

MINNEAPOLIS -- The State High School Girls Basketball Tournament continued on Thursday in Minneapolis.

Class "A" quarterfinals:

#1 Lyle/Pacelli 59

Heritage Christian Academy 43

#4 Minneota 74

#5 Menahga 69

#2 Mountain Iron-Buhl 59

Stephen-Argyle-Central 47

Sleepy Eye 53

#3 Ada-Borup 51

The Class 'A" semifinals are Friday at Target Center:

Lyle/Pacelli versus Minneota at 12:00 p.m.

Mountain Iron-Buhl versus Sleepy Eye at 2:00 p.m.

Class "AAA" semifinals

#1 Robbinsdale 65

Willmar 54

#2 Northfield 64

Grand Rapids 54

The Class "AAA" finals are Saturday at Target Center

Robbinsdale versus Northfield at 6:00 p.m.

Class "AAAA" semifinals

#1 Eastview 57

#4 Lakeville North 47

#2 Hopkins 61

Roseville Area 34

The Class "AAAA" finals are Saturday at Target Center

Eastview versus Hopkins at 8:00 p.m.

The Class "AA" semifinals are Friday at Target Center

Sauk Centre versus Norwood Young America at 6:00 p.m.

Maranatha Christian Academy versus Roseau at 8:00 p.m.