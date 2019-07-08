State Fair Job Fair Being Held on Wednesday

FALCON HEIGHTS -- The Minnesota State Fair is hiring. The Great Minnesota Get Together is hosting their fourth annual State Fair Job Fair on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Progress Center on the fairgrounds.

More than 500 fair-time positions are available.

The applicant line will begin forming at 3:00 p.m.

Resumes are not required.

Positions available include ticket selling, ticket taking, parking attendants, food service, rides & games, barn attendants, retail sales, custodians, and public safety.

Wages for most positions range from $9.86 to $11 an hour.

You do have to be at least 16 years old and available to work all 12 days of the fair August 22nd through September 2nd.

Shifts are typically six to 12 hours long.