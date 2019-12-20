State Awards Grant for Becker Industrial Park Project

BECKER -- The planned Becker Industrial Park expansion has just been awarded a state grant.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is giving Sherburne County over $760,000 for the project, which will help with the reconstruction and expansion of County Road 53 in order to provide improved access to the park.

The city of Becker is expected to ask the state legislature for about $25 million in bonding money during the next legislative session for the expansion project.

Becker and Sherburne County are trying to attract a Google Data Center to the site, which would create 50 high paying jobs.

The grant money comes from the state's Transportation Economic Development Infrastructure Program.