‘Stars of the Storm’ to Showcase SR-R Students

SAUK RAPIDS -- Talented students in the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district will be showcasing their abilities next week. The 7th annual "Stars of the Storm" program is being presented by the Sauk Rapids-Rice Education Foundation.

Co-Chair Carl Newbanks says it is their only fundraiser of the year, with all of the money raised going into the classrooms.

We raise money, primarily to grant that money back into classrooms in the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district. Teachers or students come up with an innovative idea, those ideas might not have funding from the district set aside right now, or might not be able to get funding at all, so then they submit grant requests to us.

Newbanks says students in a variety of programs will be featured.

We have art demonstrations and displays, the robotics club comes and puts on demonstrations, the culinary students provide desserts and snacks, and then, of course, the talent show.

Sauk Rapids-Rice Education Foundation has supported the district's schools with more than $90,000 in grants and classroom funding.

Stars of the Storm is Friday, March 13th at the Performing Arts Center with the show starting at 7:00 p.m.