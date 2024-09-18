Who's going to win the Presidential election in Minnesota this year?

According to FiveThirtyEight.com, the polls have Kamala Harris and Tim Walz leading Donald Trump and JD Vance in Minnesota by 6.7 points as of this writing.

Those numbers reflect media-sponsored surveys using nationally-known pollsters.

But that's not the WHOLE picture.

If you were at the St. Paul Saints game last night, you had the chance to vote for your preferred ticket by grabbing a bobblehead figure at the game. The first bobblehead to run out was declared the winner.

Who won?

We'll get to that in a moment. But first, an explanation.

See, the Saints had to order their bobbleheads back in April. And at that point, there was absolutely no way, no how that anyone but Donald Trump and Joe Biden would be on that presidential ballot come November. (Plus, April was the deadline for ordering the Bobbleheads.)

Sigh.

So...yeah.

It was Biden vs. Trump in this year's Bobblection.

Get our free mobile app

And the winner? Former President Trump.

It's also interesting to see the Bobblection results from previous years in Minnesota.

2004:

BOBBLE: Kerry: 50.3% / Bush: 49.7%

ACTUAL: Kerry 51.1% / Bush: 47.6%

(Bush won re-election.)

2008:

BOBBLE: Obama: 58.0% / McCain: 42.0%

ACTUAL: Obama: 54.1% / McCain: 43.8%

(Obama became the 44th President.)

2012:

BOBBLE: Obama: 62.0% / Romney: 38.0%

ACTUAL: Obama: 52.7% / Romney: 45.0%

(Obama won re-election.)

2016:

BOBBLE: Trump: 55.3% / Clinton: 44.7%

ACTUAL: Clinton: 46.4% / Trump: 44.9%

(Trump became the 45th President.)

2020:

BOBBLE: Not held because of COVID.

ACTUAL: Biden: 52.4% / Trump: 45.3%

(Biden became the 46th President.)

2024:

BOBBLE: Trump: 52.6% / Biden with Harris/Walz sign: 47.4%

ACTUAL: To be determined November 5.

So the Bobblection results picked the right Minnesota winner in 2004, 2008 and 2012. Saints game-goers broke from Minnesota voters in general in 2016 in picking Trump, while Minnesotans overall picked Clinton in the General Election.

Will the 2024 results also pick the national winner? Stay tuned.