Major League Baseball is looking at restructuring their minor league teams and cities and the Minnesota Twins are looking at the St. Paul Saints as a possible affiliate. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Saints would make sense to be the Twins' Triple-A Affiliate for lots of reasons but they'll need to come up $20 Million to make the move to Triple-A. Listen to Jim's thoughts below.

The NCAA isn't likely to allow transfers to change schools and be eligible to play right away for football, men's and women's basketball, hockey and baseball. Jim talks about how this effects the Gopher basketball program.

NASCAR is planning a return May 17. Jim says NASCAR and golf make sense to start a return.