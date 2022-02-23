Stanley from ‘The Office’ Celebrating Pretzel Day in Minnesota

Celebrate National Pretzel Day on April 26th with the king of pop culture pretzel awareness himself, Leslie David Baker.

Leslie David Baker plays the role of Stanley Hudson on the NBC series The Office, and usually doesn't show a whole lot of emotion. The times we see him get whipped up on the long-running show are few and far between, but the one he is most remembered for is the Pretzel Day cold open from season 3, episode 5, "Initiation":

"I wake up every morning in a bed that's too small, driving my daughter to a school that's too expensive and then I go to work to a job for which I get paid too little. But on pretzel day, well, I like pretzel day."

-Stanley Hudson

Pretzel Day is the one day of joy that Stanley gets working his job at Dunder Mifflin, and no one is going to interfere with that.

For National Pretzel Day this year, the St. Paul Saints baseball team is bringing Leslie David Baker to town for a pretzel party at the ballpark. $20 gets you into the game with outfield reserved seating, and one soft pretzel. For $80 you can get reserved infield seating, and "the works" pretzel, as well as a meet and greet with Leslie.

Get your Pretzel Day tickets at saintsgroups.com, and use codeword "Stanley" to enter.