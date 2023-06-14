Foley, Sartell Baseball in State Consolation Semis Today

Foley, Sartell Baseball in State Consolation Semis Today

Foley Baseball (photo courtesy of Mike Beier)

3rd seeded Foley was upset by unseeded Perham 7-4 Tuesday afternoon at Dick Putz Field in the Class 2-A State Baseball Tournament quarterfinals.  The Falcons will play today at 10:00 a.m. against Belle Plaine at Orthopedic Sports Field in Sartell in the consolation semifinals.  If Foley can beat Belle Plaine they would play for the consolation title at 2:30 this afternoon.

Sartell-St. Stephen lost 4-0 to top seeded Rosemount in the Class 4-A State Tournament quarterfinals Tuesday.  The Sabres will play Anoka at 11:30 this morning at Palm Field in St. Anthony Village.  Hear the game on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports.  Dave Overlund will call the action.

 

