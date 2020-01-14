St. Paul Man Leads St. Cloud Police on Chase Following Assault

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Paul man is charged with assault after an argument broke out near the St. Cloud Hospital over the weekend.

According to the criminal complaint, 31-year-old Andrew Oden and the victim were in a vehicle outside of the St. Cloud Hospital.

The victim said they starting arguing, at which time Oden punched her in the face. The victim says she put Oden in a chock hold to get him to stop punching her, when Oden bit her in the hand.

Records show the fight continued outside of the vehicle, when the victim was able to call 9-1-1.

According to the complaint, when police arrived Oden got back inside the vehicle and led police on a short chase. Authorities say they were able to stop Oden's vehicle near the roundabout on Stearns County Road 1.

During the arrest, police say Oden put up a struggle and had bloodshot eyes, was slurring his words and smelled of alcohol.

Oden has been charged with fleeing police in a motor vehicle, driving while under the influence of alcohol and domestic assault.

His first court appearance is January 27th.

