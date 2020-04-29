St. Paul Father Accused of Causing His Newborn’s Death

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ A St. Paul man is being held on $1 million bond in the death of his newborn child.

Twenty-three-year-old Orancy Chea is charged with one count of second-degree murder in the April 23 death of the four-week-old baby.

An autopsy showed the infant had a lacerated liver, lung contusion, broken ribs, a skull fracture, brain bleed, internal bleeding and bruises to the head. The death was ruled a homicide.

A criminal complaint says Chea told investigators the injuries were caused accidentally and that he didn't want to hurt the baby.