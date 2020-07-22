St. Joseph City Administrator Kris Ambuehl Resigns

ST. JOSEPH -- St. Joseph City Administrator Kris Ambuehl is moving on after one year in the position.

Ambuehl submitted his letter of resignation at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

“Thank you for the opportunity to serve the citizens of St Joseph as City Administrator,” Ambuehl wrote. "I will always hold the City of St Joseph in high regards and wish continued success in growth and development.”

In an email to WJON, Ambuehl said he's leaving St. Joe government to become Director of Client Development with Bollig Engineering and Environmental, headquartered in Willmar. He says the decision was "extremely difficult."

“I absolutely loved my position at the City of St Joseph, and never thought I would be leaving,” Ambuehl said. “The mayor, council, and staff have been great to work with."

“That being said, the opportunity to join the team at Bollig was an opportunity I could not pass up,” he added.

Ambuehl was selected from a pool of four finalists to replace Judy Weyrens in July of 2019. Weyrens retired from the role of City Administrator after 33 years in St. Joseph city government.

Ambuehl arrived in St. Joseph from Tracy, MN, where he served as their city administrator beginning in 2018. Prior to that, Ambuehl was in the military.

Mayor Rick Schultz says the city council will name an interim City Administrator while a candidate search is conducted. There’s no set timeline for replacing Ambuehl.

“While we wish Kris well in future endeavors, Kris will be sorely missed,” Schultz says. “His ability to handle recent, unforeseen and unheard of events confirmed what an asset he is.”

Ambuehl says he will use the next two months to finish up projects and create a smooth transition for his replacement. His last day on the job will be September 4.