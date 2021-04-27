St. John’s University Building New Housing, Bridge on Campus

COLLEGEVILLLE -- St. John's University announced Tuesday a new $13.5 million residential building project.

Starting on June 1st the Seton Apartment homes will be demolished and later this summer work will begin on the new Flynntown Village Townhomes and the Stumpf Lake Pedestrian Bridge.

Submitted photo

The entire project is expected to be completed by the fall semester of 2022.

The Flynntown Village Townhomes will consist of two buildings totaling just over 45,000 square feet. The buildings will have single bedrooms totaling 94 beds, an increase of 14 beds from the Seton Apartments. Most of the apartments will house six students with a living room, small kitchen area, and two bedrooms on the first floor and four bedrooms on the second floor.

