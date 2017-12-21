St. John’s HMML to Be Featured on CBS News’ 60 Minutes

COLLEGEVILLE - The Hill Museum and Manuscript Library -- based out of St. John's University in Collegeville -- will be featured on the CBS news program "60 Minutes" this Sunday.

Correspondent Lesley Stahl interviewed Executive Director Father Columba Stewart about the work they are doing in Iraq. They have partnered with displaced Iraqi Christians to digitize thousands of manuscripts that documents that region's culture and history. The collections are at risk of being destroyed because of war, looting, and neglect.

HMML Communications and Marketing Manager Elizabeth Reisinger says the 60 Minutes crew traveled with Father Columba in May in Iraq.

The HMML was established in 1965 and has formed partnerships with over 580 libraries and archives worldwide.