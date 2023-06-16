St. Joe To Be Part Of Townball Tour in July

The FOX 9 Townball tour will be coming back to Central Minnesota and will be stopping this time in St. Joseph on July 5. The festivities will include a 6:30 p.m. seven-inning amateur baseball game between the St. Joe Joes and the Avon Lakers. Gates to Schneider Field in St. Joseph will open at 3:30 p.m. for a 4 p.m. St. Joseph vs. Avon youth baseball game. Freeport hosted Avon as part of the FOX 9 Townball tour earlier this season.

Get our free mobile app

Fox 9 news will be broadcasting from the ballpark. Fox 9 will also provide various kids activities and trinkets. There will be fun and entertainment between innings. A beer garden, food tent, ice cream truck, pull tabs tent, and an apparel tent will all be in place for the evening.

There will be a free shuttle service compliments of Trobec’s Bus Service to and from the ballpark from the St. Joseph Church Parking Lot. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, as ballpark seating is limited. An ATM machine will be available on site.

Admission is $5 for adults; seniors (65 and older) and ages 12-17 will be $3; and ages 11 and under are free.