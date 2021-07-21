St. Cloud’s ‘The Whit’ Opens Two New Exhibits this Week

ST. CLOUD -- Two new exhibits are opening at the Whit Gallery in downtown St. Cloud.

The work of Anthony Caponi will be featured starting Thursday and running through August 28th. The stone sculptor was the creator of the largest public art installation in St. Cloud, The Granite Trio, which was commissioned in 1973. The sculptures that will be on exhibit range in materials including marble, mahogany, granite, sandstone and bronze.

A reception will be held on August 6th at 7:00 p.m. with special guest Cheryl Caponi, Anthony's wife.

Get our free mobile app

Also, Afterimage paintings by Sophia Heymans will be on exhibit Thursday through August 13th. Heymans was raised in St. Joseph and now lives in Brooklyn, New York.

A reception with Heymans is this Saturday from 7:00 until 9:00 p.m. It is free and open to everyone and works of art will be for sale.

New Sculpture Celebrates Paramount's 100th Anniversary