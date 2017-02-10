St. Cloud’s Olde Brick House Planning Outdoor Party On St. Patrick’s Day

ST. CLOUD - The new Irish pub in downtown St. Cloud is planning an outdoor party on St. Patrick's Day.

The Olde Brick House has plans to close a portion of 6th Avenue South, between Highway 23 and 1st Street South.

In their application to the city, they describe it as an all day event that Friday, March 17th, with live music starting at 10:00 a.m. and running until 10:00 p.m.

-- Preston & Paulzine at 10:00 a.m.

-- Mill Creek Irish at 2:00 p.m.

-- Justin Ploof at 5:00 p.m.

-- Dirty Word at 8:00 p.m.

They plan to have three food stations, and two beer stations. Attendees will be wrist banded and no one under 21 will be allowed in.

They're planning to charge $10 in advance, and $15 at the door.