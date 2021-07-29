Olde Brick House Holding Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day Block Party

ST. CLOUD -- If you are already looking forward to St. Patrick's Day, Olde Brick House in downtown St. Cloud has announced they are hosting a "Halfway to St. Patrick's Day" block party.

It will be held on 6th Avenue in front of the restaurant on Friday, September 17th.

Manager Jolene Chatfield says, because they haven't been able to have a St. Patrick's Day tent party the past two holidays due to COVID concerns, they decided to go big with a celebration this fall.

We've always just done stuff internally. We've had bagpipers and some bands inside, but we thought, given the last couple of years and we haven't been able to have our St. Patrick's Day 2020 or 2021 tent event, that we would just do a really great thing and kick off the fall season for us, and get us excited for St. Patrick's Day next year.

Chatfield says the gates will open at 4:00 p.m. that day with live music from 5:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m.

The announced bands are Michael Shynes, the Dueling Pianos, and Mason Dixon Line.

Tickets for the event go on sale on August 10th.

Chatfield says the Olde Brick House is also in the early stages of bringing back their tent party on St. Patrick's Day weekend which will likely run from Thursday, March 17th through Saturday, March 19th.

