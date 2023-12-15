St. Cloud’s D & K Express Restaurant to Close

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A popular St. Cloud restaurant is closing at the end of the month.

D & K Express co-owner Du Quach says they were unable to negotiate an extension to their lease and will permanently close the restaurant.

Known for its egg rolls and other freshly made Asian cuisine, D & K Express offers more than 80 menu items.

D & K Express opened at 3616 Division Street in 1991. The current owners bought the restaurant in 2006.

Quach says he has searched for other real estate opportunities in the St. Cloud area but has not found a suitable space.

D & K Express will close on December 30th.

