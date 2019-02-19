St. Cloud’s Central Cafe to Close in Downtown

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud coffee shop will be closing its doors come spring.

Central Cafe in downtown St. Cloud, formerly known as Central Perk, will officially be closing on March 31.

Odessa Sherr owns the business with her husband Alan Sherr . The couple put the business up for sale last summer after they were forced to change its name .

However, Sherr says since the business has not sold they have made the decision to close as a family.

"We just decided it would be best if we closed our coffee shop. We have been working lots of hours. We just want to enjoy our life a little more and have home time."

Sherr says the closure of other downtown area businesses such as Herberger's has impacted their sales but their main reason for closing up shop is so they can spend more time with family.

She says Alan will be looking at other career options after the close and she will continue to work her current job.

"I have already had a full-time job while helping run the coffee shop so I will continue to work there and we will just enjoy this summer as a family."

If you have Value Connection certificates, gift cards or other coupons, Sherr says to be sure to use them before the business closes.

Central Cafe has been open in downtown St. Cloud for nearly six years.