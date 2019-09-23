St. Cloud Woman Rolls Her Vehicle Early Saturday Morning

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud woman was able to walk away from a crash early Saturday morning. The Sheriff's Office says it happened at 5:30 a.m. on County Road 75 in St. Cloud near the Sauk River.

Thirty-four-year-old Kimberly Hall was going east in the 7200 block of County Road 75 when she realized she was off the road. She saw a guardrail ahead of her and swerved to miss it. Her vehicle came to a rest on its roof in the ditch.

Hall told deputies she closed her eyes for a brief second and believes she may have fallen asleep prior to going off the road.

She was able to get out of the vehicle on her own and did not seek medical treatment.