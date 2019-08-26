St. Cloud Woman Hurt After Driving Into Utility Pole
KIMBALL -- A St. Cloud woman was taken to the hospital after driving into a utility pole Monday morning near Kimball.
The incident happened just after 7:00 a.m. near Dairywood Road in Maine Prairie Township.
Authorities say 37-year-old Tansy Sayre was heading north, delivering newspapers, when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole.
Sayre was taken to St. Cloud hospital for her injuries.
Authorities say she was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.