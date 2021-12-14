St. Cloud Winter Parking Tickets Spike in November 2021

FelixRenaud

ST. CLOUD -- There was a significant jump in the number of tickets issued for violating St. Cloud's winter parking restrictions in November compared to previous years.

According to statistics provided by the St. Cloud police Department's Support Division, there were 1,252 citations handed out in the first month of this season's odd-even parking restrictions.

It's a large spike compared to 2020 when just 45 tickets were issued in the month. City officials say the pandemic factored into last year's figures.

However, the 1,252 parking tickets last month are still well above the 280 in November 2019 and 534 in November 2018.

Get our free mobile app

A police department spokesperson says the higher number of citations may be from the lack of snow in November, leaving people to forget about the rules. The number of tickets in December has slowed since the snowfall arrived.

Also, the police department says they are making a conscious effort to patrol all parts of the city and not just the parking violation hot spots.

 

Tell Us You're From Minnesota (Without Saying You're From Minnesota

 

The Town of Vining, Minnesota is Filled with Totally Unique Sculptures

The 25 Best Places to Live in Minnesota

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Minnesota using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.
Filed Under: city of st. cloud, winter parking rules
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top