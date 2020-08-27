St. Cloud, Waite Park Libraries Announce More Returning Services

UNDATED -- As students in the area are gearing up for the school year, two local libraries are expanding the number of services available at their locations.

In addition to grab & go service during normal hours, Great River Regional Library’s St. Cloud and Waite Park branches are now offering more inside services.

Curbside pick-up and computer use are available by appointment. Wifi access, virtual programs, take-and-make crafts, and remote printing are also available at both branches.

Library card registration and staff assistance are being offered online. Books drops are open and items are being held in quarantine for several days upon return.

Meeting rooms, study rooms, lounges, and play areas remain closed and face masks are required inside the building.