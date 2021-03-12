St. Cloud VA Offering COVID-19 Vaccines to Enrolled Veterans

ST. CLOUD -- All enrolled veterans served by the St. Cloud VA Health Care System can now schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

Appointments are available at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center or at the VA clinics in Alexandria, Brainerd and Montevideo.

To receive a vaccine shot at the St. Cloud VA, veterans must be enrolled and eligible for VA health care benefits.

Vaccine supplies remain limited and are provided at centralized locations and times.

Unenrolled veterans interested in scheduling vaccine appointments at the VA can apply online or call 320-255-6340.