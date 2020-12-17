St. Cloud V.A. Ready to Vaccinate Veterans [PODCAST]

This month on our Voices for Veterans segment I talked with St. Cloud V.A. Director Dr. Brent Thelen and St. Cloud V.A. Public Affairs Officer Barry Venable Thelen says the St. Cloud V.A. is ready to vaccinate veterans when the vaccine is shipped to St. Cloud. He says a timeline for that hasn't been set but they plan to give health care workers and veterans that are most at risk health-wise the first opportunity for the vaccine. Thelen says they have procedures and steps in place to offer the vaccine for free to veterans when they become eligible.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines both come in two doses. Thelen says each person who receives a first vaccine will be scheduled for their 2nd dose. Thelen says the St. Cloud V.A. continues to adhere to social distancing and mask guidelines to keep health care workers and veterans safe. He says they are also serving veterans needs while expanding their Tele-Health options.

WJON's Voices for Veterans segments will continue in 2021. They air the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 8:15 a.m.