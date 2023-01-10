St. Cloud to Test Outdoor Sirens Wednesday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Don't be alarmed if you hear the outdoor sirens going off in St. Cloud Wednesday.

Get our free mobile app

The sirens are tested on the first Wednesday of every month to ensure they're working when they are needed. However, city officials say they need to perform an additional test this month after system updates were made.

The sirens will go off at 1:00 p.m. at all city of St. Cloud outdoor sirens.

The Best Dairy-Free Items I've Found Around St. Cloud

Behind the Scenes: A WJON News Series