St. Cloud Takes 3rd in Gymnastics Team Competition at State

ST. PAUL -- The St. Cloud Crush gymnastics team placed third in Class AA in the team competition on the first day of the MSHSL Gymnastics State Tournament.

Wayzata finished in first with an overall team score of 146.200, New Prague took second with 145.725, and St. Cloud earned third place with 145.550.

As a team, St. Cloud earned the highest scores in the competition on vault and floor exercise and tied for first on balance beam.

The tournament continues Saturday with the individual and all-around championships. The action kicks off at 11:00 a.m. in St. Paul.

