St. Cloud State University Hosts Career Day

ST. CLOUD -- Businesses are hoping to solve their staffing problems by connecting with St. Cloud State University students at the school's career day. The event is hosted by the SCSU Business School.

Kristy Modrow is the Director of Student Relations and Experiential Learning at SCSU's School of Public Affairs. She says despite the pandemic, students are highly engaged in the community through internships.

Our students are really looking to be involved in the community, and to serve the Central Minnesota Region in particular. So, our students are looking for opportunities.

More than 40 businesses were at Wednesday's event. Nicole Ebensteiner of SCSU's School of Business says many of them were represented by alumni.

I know there's a lot of alumni here, even with the School of Public Affairs. It's really fun seeing those alumni come back as employers, recruiting SCSU students. I hear nothing but great things from employers, the feedback we get from them, that our students are outstanding.

There is another virtual job fair on Friday for students or employers who missed Wednesday.