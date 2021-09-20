St. Cloud State Art Exhibition Extended

ST. CLOUD -- An art exhibition at St. Cloud State University has been extended through the rest of the month.

The Bias Inside Us is an exhibition about the social and psychological impacts of implicit bias.

Visitors will explore how implicit bias forms, and how it effects people through images and interactive displays.

It is open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on week days, 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 8:00 p.m. on Sundays and it will be on display until September 30th.