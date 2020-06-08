St. Cloud Splash Pads to Open Wednesday, Wading Pools Closed

ST. CLOUD -- It's been a warm start to the summer, but if you're looking to get a break from the heat at a St. Cloud wading pool you're out of luck.

Four of the city's seven wading pools -- Haws Park, Hester Park, Pantown Park, and Seberger Park -- were originally scheduled to open Tuesday.

However, due to the Governor's Stay Safe MN order, they will not open yet. The Park and Rec department is currently reviewing the full executive order as it relates to the guidelines. On Friday Governor Walz announced Phase III of his order would start on Wednesday, which does allow for public pools to open with social distancing guidelines in place.

However, the city's three splash pads will open on Wednesday, normally they start operating already in mid-May.