St. Cloud School District Summer Building Projects

St. Cloud School District 742 has projects they are working on for this summer. St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam joined me on WJON. She says they continue to work on HVAC projects at Discovery and Oak Hill Elementary schools and that work will begin as soon is school is out for the year in June. The projects also include updates at Lincoln Elementary which includes work on bathrooms, art and music rooms. They also plan to do painting and flooring in the common areas at Lincoln.

At Apollo High School Putnam indicates they will continue with HVAC updates, some partial roof replacement. She says the plan is also to keep the buildings looking inviting, beautiful and safe so some painting and flooring projects will be done district wide. Putnam says there isn't any plans to work on parking lots in the district but they are looking at concerns at North Junior High. She doesn't anticipate any landscaping projects on district property this summer. All of the money for these projects is in the district budget.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Laurie Putnam it is available below.