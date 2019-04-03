St. Cloud School Board Approves Sale of Vacant Lot

ST. CLOUD -- With the construction of the new Tech High School building nearing completion for this coming fall, the St. Cloud School District is still in the process of selling off properties that are no longer of use.

At Wednesday night's board meeting at the district's administrative office in Waite Park, the board unanimously voted to sell an empty plot of land by the old Technical High School they no longer wish to maintain. The plot is just over 5,000 square feet.

Executive Director of Finance and Business Services Amy Skaalerud says the plot was listed with a local real estate agency. After ten days two offers were received and reviewed by the finance committee.

One offer matched the list price of $19,900 and would be a conventional mortgage. The second was a cash offer of just over $17,000. The board approved selling on the first, full-price, offer. The sale is contingent upon financing, but the buyer has been pre-approved.

The closing on the sale will be held in approximately three weeks.