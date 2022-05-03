St. Cloud Rox Single Game Tickets On Sale

The St. Cloud Rox are making single game tickets on sale now. Fans will be able to purchase tickets at www.stcloudrox.com stopping by the Rox ticket office located at the west end of the Municipal Athletic Complex, or by calling 320-240-9798.

The Rox season will feature again some unique and fan favorite promotional nights throughout the summer. This includes another bobblehead, baseball bat, baseball cap and numerous fireworks shows. For a full list of the 2022 promotional schedule, click here.

The Rox open their season on May 30th in Waterloo. The Home Opener is Friday, June 3rd against the Minnesota Mud Puppies at 7:05. Hear the Rox all season on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

More information can also be found at www.stcloudrox.com.