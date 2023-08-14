Rox, Mata Outslug Stingers to Take Game 1

The St. Cloud Rox took Game 1 4-3 over Willmar at home in the best of 3 Great Plains West Division series. Anthony Mata hit a pair of 2-run homeruns for the Rox with his first coming in the 2nd inning and the 2nd in the 6th inning.

The Rox managed just 5 hits and for the game compared to 8 for Willmar. Connor Wietgrefe threw 6 innings with 7 hits and 3 earned runs allowed to get the win. Mason Olson threw 3 scoreless innings to close the game for the save.

St. Cloud takes their 1 game to none series lead into Game 2 tonight at 7:05 in Willmar, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:35. If Willmar wins tonight and forces a Game 3 it would be in Willmar at 7:05 Tuesday night.