Rox Rally Past Larks 4-3

The St. Cloud Rox won their 2nd straight game coming from behind to beat the Bismarck Larks Sunday 4-3. The Rox scored 2 7th inning runs overcoming a 3-2 deficit to post the win.

Noah Blythe went 1-3 with 2 RBI, Anthony Mata went 2-2 and both Michael McNamara and Jose Gonzalez had 1 hit and 1 RBI for the Rox.

Get our free mobile app

Garrett McLaughlin threw the first 3 2/3 innings with 5 hits and 1 unearned run allowed for St. Cloud. Carson Keithley allowed 2 earned runs over 1 2/3 innings to get the win in relief. Mason Olson threw a scoreless 9th inning to grab the save.

St. Cloud is 11-7 in the 2nd half of the season and remains 2 games back of first place Willmar. The Rox play at Willmar tonight at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:35.