Moon Dogs Edge Rox To Move Into First Place
The St. Cloud Rox have been joined by the Mankato Moon Dogs in 1st place in the 2nd half Great Plains West Division standings after Mankato beat the Rox 5-2 Thursday night.
The Moon Dogs scored 2 runs in the 4th inning and 3 in the 6th inning. The Rox managed single runs in the 5th and 6th innings. Kyle Jackson went 2-3 with 1 RBI for St. Cloud. The Rox had 7 hits. Brady Posch threw 1 2/3 innings with 2 earned runs allowed to take the loss for St. Cloud. Tommy Gross started the game and threw 2 shutout innings for the Rox.
The Rox are 6-3 in the 2nd half of the season while Mankato is 7-4. The Rox do hold a percentage point advantage over Mankato heading into tonight's game between the Rox and the Moon Dogs at Joe Faber Field. Game time tonight at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:35.