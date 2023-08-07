Rox Closing In On Playoff Spot

The St. Cloud Rox defeated the Bismarck Larks 10-2 to move closer to a playoff spot shrinking their magic number to clinch a spot to 4. The Rox scored 2 runs in the 2nd inning, 2 more in the 4th inning and 6 runs in the 9th inning.

Jose Gonzalez went 2-5 with a home run, 2 runs scored and 3 RBI, Michael McNamara went 2-5 with a run scored and 2 RBI and Ripken Reese added a solo home run for St. Cloud.

Get our free mobile app

Piercen McElyea threw 7 1/3 innings with 5 hits and 2 runs allowed (1 earned) with 14 strike outs to get the win.

The Rox improve to 18-10 in the 2nd half of the season and are 1 1/2 game back of first place Willmar in the 2nd half Great Plains West Division. The Rox play at Duluth tonight at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:05.