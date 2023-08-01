Rox’ Hauge Wins Home Run Derby in Bismarck

The Northwoods League Great Plains All Star festivities are taking place this week in Bismarck, North Dakota. Rox first baseman/outfielder Jackson Hauge hit 12 home runs in the home run derby Monday night to out pace all others. The Great Plains West defeated the Great Plains East 56-43 in the home run derby competition.

Five St. Cloud Rox players will participate in the All Star Game tonight at 7:05 in Bismarck. The five players are Jackson Hauge, Mason Olson (LHP), Tommy Gross (RHP), Cade Lommel (LHP, and Piercen McElyea (RHP). The game tonight can be seen on ESPNU.

The Rox are off until Thursday August 3 when they play at La Crosse at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:05. The Rox next home game will be Monday August 8 when they host Duluth at 6:35.