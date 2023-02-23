St. Cloud Rox Sign 3 Lefthanded Pitchers

The St. Cloud Rox announced the signing of three lefthanded pitchers. Connor Wietgrefe (University of Minnesota), Mason Olson (Brigham Young University) and Aidan Kidd (New Jersey Institute of Technology) who will all be joining the Rox for their first summer in St. Cloud.

The St. Cloud Rox have this information about the signings:

Connor Wietgrefe is a sophomore from the University of Minnesota, from Prior Lake, Minnesota. Wietgrefe went 5-1 over 7 starts last season for North Iowa Area Community College before transferring to the Golden Gophers. He tallied 59 strikeouts over 46.1 IP.

Mason Olson is from Spanish Fork, Utah, playing his junior season for Brigham Young University (BYU) this year. Olson has started his BYU season strong with 6.1 IP, six strikeouts with only one walk and one earned run to the tune of a 1.42 ERA. A former 2x state champion in Utah’s high school circuit, Olson originally took his talents to the College of Southern Idaho before transferring to BYU after his sophomore year.

Aidan Kidd is a LHP for the NJIT Highlanders, from Laguna Beach, California. Now a junior, Kidd threw 41.2 IP last season, with a 4.97 ERA, featuring 46 strikeouts to his credit. This earned him a spot as an America East All-Tournament Team Honoree.

St. Cloud Rox baseball can be heard in 2023 on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports.