St. Cloud Rox Fall 7-8 to Mankato

MANKATO -- The comeback for the St. Cloud Rox fell just short as they lost to Mankato 8-7 Monday afternoon.

The Rox were down six runs early, before Jordan Barth led off with a solo home run to help move St. Cloud within two runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Despite the loss, St. Cloud still have won 13 of their last 16 games.

Both teams will square off again tonight for game two of their doubleheader in Mankato. Pregame show no AM 1390 Granite City Sports begins at 6:00 p.m. with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.